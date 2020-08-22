Wetherspoons pub at centre of new coronavirus cluster – but drinkers still welcome – Latest News

A number of other staff are now self-isolating, North Wales Live reports.

The North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham, north Wales remains open after Public Health Wales said it “didn’t need to take any further action”. Three staff members have tested positive for the coroanvirus

“As a result, a number of other staff are self-isolating as a precaution.

“All of the required controls are in place. All of the positive cases have been reported to Public Health Wales.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that three members of staff have tested positive at the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham.

“The Test, Trace and Protect information is available to the contact tracing team should they wish to use it.”

“We have discussed our operating plan with Public Health Wales and they do not require us to take any further action at this time.

Wrexham Council has issued Covid “compliance notices” to two unnamed pubs in the county after drinkers were found to be ignoring social distancing rules – but Wetherspoons made clear their pubs had not been one of those warned.

“Any who meet the definition of a contact will be contacted as a routine part of the Test, Trace and Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts.”

“The identification of these cases is evidence that the Test, Trace, Protect strategy is working, and no outbreak has been declared.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, added: “Public Health Wales is working with Wrexham Council to investigate a small number of cases of coronavirus associated with the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham.

Earlier this month, staff at The William Adams Wetherspoons in Gorleston, Norfolk, were told to self-isolate for 14 days after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The venue remained open following a visit from health officials.

They were tested after contact with another person outside work who has Covid-19.