What are neeps and tatties, and what do they mean in the traditional Burns Night Haggis supper recipe?

The annual event honors Robert Burns, who is widely regarded as Scotland’s greatest poet of all time.

Burns Nights is one of the most important events on the Scottish calendar, commemorating the life of Robert Burns, the country’s greatest poet.

The Burns supper, which traditionally includes haggis, neeps, and tatties, is the focal point of the celebrations.

Here’s what you need to know about what this means.

Tatties are mashed potatoes, and neeps are mashed swede or turnips.

Turnips are known as swedes in Scotland, but swedes are known as turnips in England.

The one that the English call swedes is the one that is traditionally served for Burns supper.

On Burns Night, the haggis takes center stage, with a special Robert Burns poem titled “Address to a Haggis” being recited before it is cut open and served.

Haggis is a rich, crumbly mixture of sheep’s offal, spices, and oats cooked in the stomach of the animal.

Despite its status as a symbol of Scottish identity, some experts believe it is not a true Scottish dish.

The recipe for haggis, according to food historian Catherine Brown, can be traced back to 17th-century England, though the dish’s origins can be traced even further back in history.

There is evidence that the Romans made similar haggis-like dishes with offal stuffed inside an animal’s stomach lining, even if it did not have the name haggis.

In the Greek epic Homer’s Odyssey, there’s even a reference to a primitive cousin of the haggis (“a man before a great blazing fire turning swiftly this way and that a stomach full of fat and blood, very eager to have it roasted quickly”), as well as by playwright Aristophanes in 423BC.

Clarissa Dickson Wright, a chef and food writer, once speculated that haggis originated in Scandinavia and was brought to Scotland by Vikings.

Although there are references to haggis-like dishes in English and Scottish poetry and literature dating back to the 1400s, it isn’t until 1615 that a recognizable recipe appears.

Author Gervase Markham (c1568-1637) recorded a recipe for haggis in The English Housewife over 150 years before Burns wrote his ode to the delicacy – and apparently, Brown discovered through her research.

