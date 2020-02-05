What are other countries doing to contain the spread of the killer coronavirus? 

The US has temporarily banned any non-US citizens who have been to China in the past two weeks from entering America.

President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday denying entry to foreign nationals, but the immediate family of US citizens were exempt from that order.

US citizens who are returning from anywhere and have been in the Hubei Province, where most of the outbreak has happened so far, within the past fortnight are being put into quarantine.

Australia has banned entry for any Chinese travellers or foreign passengers who been to China within the last 14 days or even have passed through the mainland during a layover.

But Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempt from the strict measures.

Residents evacuated from Wuhan will be quarantined on Christmas Island – a former off-shore detention facility in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Indonesia.

New Zealand has closed its borders to any foreigners arriving from China after February 2, including passengers who passed through in transit.

Citizens, permanent residents and their families will still be allowed to return to the country but will be required to stay at home in ‘self-isolation’ for two weeks after they arrive.

Officials in Italy have banned all flights to or from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan until the end of April. The government there has declared a state of emergency over fears about the coronavirus – there have been two cases in Rome.

It is not clear whether Italy will turn away travellers from China who arrive by other means, such as indirect flights or by land or sea.

Japan has barred entry for anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus and no travellers from Wuhan are allowed to enter – even if they don’t have symptoms.

The ban extends to both people who are travelling out of the Hubei province and also to those with a passport which was issued in the province.

Officials suspended visa-free tourist travel to and from China. Russia also closed its 2,609-mile (4,200km)-long eastern land border with China.

Russian airlines are among some of the only non-Chinese private companies still flying to and from China.

The Russian government also said it had given authorities the power to deport anyone foreign nationals who are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Authorities in Mongolia have shut the land border with China until March.

Mongolian citizens have until February 6 to return to their home country if they want to. Travellers from China – whether they are Chinese or not – are not allowed to enter the country.

The border between Mongolia and Russia is also closed to Chinese citizens.

Vietnam has banned all flights to and from mainland China until May.

Flights to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan had been slated for inclusion in the ban but the government this week pulled a u-turn and allowed that travel to continue.

Vietnam is no longer issuing visas to Chinese tourists and trade between the two countries is being advised against by the authorities.

North Korea was one of the first countries to completely shut its borders to travellers and flights from China, introducing the measure on January 21.

South Korea has banned all foreign travellers who have passed through Wuhan in the past 14 days.

All tourists arriving from China have been asked to provide medical certificates to prove they are free of the virus. Flights between the two countries continue.

Officials have suspended all forms of passenger travel to and from neighbouring China. The country has also suspended the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens.

Hong Kong has closed 10 out 13 land border crossings with the mainland, slashed the number of flights and stopped its high-speed trains and ferries to China.

Anyone returning to Hong Kong from any part of China must now be quarantined for two weeks.

Authorities have decided to ban entry to all foreign nationals who have visited mainland China in the past two weeks.

Visitors from Hong Kong and Macau can still enter the country.

Malaysia has suspended all visa-on-arrivals for any visitors from Hubei province.

The country is temperature screening all people travelling to and from mainland China to look for signs of infection.

Mozambique has suspended visas for any visitors from China. No cases have been diagnosed in Africa yet.

Singapore has banned travellers who have been to mainland China in the past 14 days.

It has also banned all Chinese tourists from entering the country.

Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, travellers from other countries, and Chinese people with long-term passes will still be allowed in and out.

India has cancelled existing visas for Chinese nationals and foreign travellers who have passed through the country in the last two weeks.

It has also shut down its visa service for new applicants.

Bangladesh has suspend visa-on-arrivals for all travellers from China.

Israel has banned all incoming flights from China.

China’s acting ambassador to Israel had to apologise after comparing the travel ban to the turning away of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Myanmar has suspended the issuance of visas for all visitors from China.

Myanmar is unable to test samples itself so is sending them to Thailand.

South Korea has temporarily barred foreigners from entering if they have visited or stayed in Hubei in the past two weeks.

Authorities banned all travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau – except for Filipino citizens and holders of permanent residency visas.

Papua New Guinea has shut its air and seaports to all foreign travellers from Asia. Its land border with West Papua has also been closed.

Indonesian officials have banned all flights from mainland China. They have also withdrawn visa-free entry for Chinese nationals.

Nepal has closed two checkpoints on the Chinese border for 15 days.

Iraq has banned entry for all foreign nationals travelling from China.

Uzbekistan has cancelled all flights from China.

Guatemala has banned non-resident travellers who had been to China in the past two weeks.

Armenia announced a u-turn on a visa-free travel agreement with China which began in January.

Trinidad & Tobago have banned non-resident travellers who had been to China in the past two weeks.