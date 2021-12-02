What are the most common Omicron variant symptoms right now?

What are the signs and symptoms to look out for now that there’s a new variant to deal with and a so-called’super cold’ circulating?

While the symptoms of Covid-19 are well-known, experts claim that the symptoms of Omicron may be different.

Before determining how dangerous the ‘horrific’ new strain is, scientists are still waiting for more information.

Samples are being tested now, and experts will have a better idea of how effective vaccines will be against the strain once they have been processed.

The UK government has reintroduced mask wearing in shops and on public transportation in order to get a head start against Omicron, and has urged all eligible people to come forward for boosters.

A new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell are the three main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS, and if you have them, you should get a PCR test.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, the lead on the ZOE Symptom Tracker app, has said throughout the pandemic that the government needs to update its symptom list to include signs such as a headache and fatigue.

Because Omicron is a new variant, it’s unclear what symptoms to expect, but experts believe they won’t be as severe as those caused by the Alpha or Delta variants.

The doctor who first raised concerns about the Omicron variant claims that it causes a variety of symptoms.

She pushed for testing because she couldn’t understand why young men who came to the clinic didn’t have the classic Covid symptoms.

The main symptoms of Omicron, according to Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, are fatigue, body aches, and headache.

Unlike Delta, Dr. Coetzee, who also serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, told Reuters that patients have not reported any loss of smell or taste so far.

She claimed that all of the patients she had seen so far had been suffering from minor ailments.

This included people being exhausted and children having an elevated heart rate, according to her.

This could be due to a variety of factors, such as the patients’ age or the fact that at least half had been vaccinated.

The population of South Africa is 27 years old on average.

The following are the most common symptoms so far:

The NHS has identified the following as the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

You should get a test and isolate if you suspect you have Covid-19.

As a result, a large number of young people would be infected…

