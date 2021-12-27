What are the new Covid restrictions in the United Kingdom? Here are the rules for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

After Christmas, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland imposed new Covid restrictions to combat the Omicron variant.

Despite the rise of the Omicron variant, the UK avoided the Covid restrictions that severely impacted Christmas celebrations last year.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, on the other hand, were quick to implement new measures following the big day, putting a stop to many people’s New Year’s resolutions.

Boris Johnson has yet to say whether England will follow the lead of other countries in enacting stricter regulations, though an announcement is expected this week.

Here are all of the major new Covid restrictions that have been implemented across the UK since Christmas Day, as well as how the nations are currently comparing.

Even before the rest of the UK tightened its restrictions, England had the most lenient rules.

Plan B restrictions remain in place, including the use of NHS Covid passes to gain access to nightclubs and other venues – a measure that sparked fierce opposition from the Conservative Party.

Most indoor public venues, as well as public transportation, require face coverings, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.

While stricter socializing rules have not yet been implemented, England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has advised people to focus on the social events that “really matter” over the holidays.

On Monday, December 27th, the Prime Minister was briefed on the most recent data regarding the spread of the Omicron variant, with an announcement on any future steps to follow later in the week.

On Boxing Day, Scotland enacted new legislation requiring large events to have a one-metre physical separation and a limit of 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors, and 500 people outside.

On Monday, December 27th, new rules on social gatherings went into effect, limiting gatherings to three households at indoor and outdoor venues such as bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, and gyms.

At places where alcohol is served, groups must maintain a one-metre social distance, and table service is required.

As a result of Scotland’s new rules, Hogmanay events will be canceled, while football matches, such as the Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic on January 2, will take place without spectators.

Face coverings on public transportation and in most places are currently prohibited.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What are the new UK Covid restrictions? The rules for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland explained