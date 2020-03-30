What are the “serious” symptoms of Corona and when should healthcare be sought?

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

There is no doubt that the transformation of the new Corona virus into an epidemic has caused a great deal of panic among people, while many still view it as nothing more than an ordinary flu, and therefore deal with it with laxity and great complacency, which has reached the level of ridicule, which has exacerbated the situation in many countries of the world. And contributed to the spread more.

Perhaps the most frequently asked questions about the new coronavirus or “Covid-19” relate to its symptoms and whether there is a need to contact a doctor to find out what these symptoms are, their nature and thus the extent of the need for health care.

What is the new Corona virus?

The virus, which has been declared a “pandemic” or “pandemic” by the World Health Organization, is a member of the Corona Virus or Coronavirus family, which has not been encountered before. Like other Corona viruses, it has spread to humans from animals.

What are the symptoms of the new Corona virus?

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of the “Covid-19” epidemic are fever, fatigue and dry cough, and some patients may also experience runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches and diarrhea.

About 80 percent of people who contract the new coronavirus have a mild to moderate cold, and recover without any special treatment.

The World Health Organization says that about one in 6 people who have contracted the virus are seriously infected, and the elderly and people with basic medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes or chronic respiratory diseases are more likely to develop serious symptoms than “Covid-19”.

In Britain, the National Health Services Authority has identified the specific symptoms to look out for, if the infection is suspected as either:

High fever, that is, feel the heat when touching your chest or back.

A new, persistent cough, which means that you started coughing repeatedly and that the cough was not present previously, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

Since the disease caused by the virus is viral pneumonia, there is no benefit in using antibiotics, and the antiviral drugs used in normal flu cases will not work with this infection, there is currently no vaccine for Corona, and so far the recovery from infection depends on the strength of the immune system.

Are loss of taste and / or smell symptoms of infection?

Some of the people who were infected with the virus reported these symptoms, and some cases indicated that the gradual loss of sense of taste and / or smell was a symptom of the epidemic, but the World Health Organization announced that it was not yet able to confirm with full confidence that the emergence of such symptoms constitutes conclusive evidence of Corona virus infection.

While the relationship between this matter and the infection has not been established, researchers and specialists have called for more studies on this matter.

Should I go to the doctor if I have a fever or cough?

The obvious answer is “no.” In Britain, the National Health Service advised anyone suffering from symptoms to stay at home for at least 7 days, and if he lives with other people, they should stay at home for at least 14 days, to avoid spreading Infection outside the home, this applies to everyone regardless of whether they have traveled abroad or not.

If the condition worsens more or the symptoms persist for longer than 7 days, emergency calls must be made to doctors or, and in some countries such as Britain, people will not be tested for the virus unless they are in the hospital.

How many people were affected?

The Chinese National Health Committee confirmed in late January that the virus is transmitted from person to person, and all studies, in addition to the World Health Organization, have agreed that the virus is not transmitted with air.

As of the morning of March 30, the number of confirmed infections in more than 177 countries and regions in the world has reached more than 722,000, of whom 152,000 have recovered, while about 23,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Initially, most of the deaths due to the Corona virus were concentrated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where more than 3,000 people died, but Italy is now the hardest hit with more than 10,000 deaths, followed by Spain with 7,000 deaths.

In terms of injuries, the United States came first with more than 142 thousand injuries, followed by Italy with about 97 thousand injuries, then China with 82 thousand injuries, and Spain with more than 80 thousand injuries.

It is noteworthy that many of those who died from Covid-19 infection suffered from underlying health conditions, knowing that more than 152,000 people have been registered as having recovered from the Coronavirus.

Why is corona worse than regular influenza, and how worried are experts?

It is not yet known how serious the new coronavirus is, and it will not be known until more data comes, but mortality estimates have ranged from less than 1 percent in young adults to more than 3 percent among older adults or those with underlying health conditions.

The seasonal flu death rate is usually less than 1 percent, and it is believed to cause about 400,000 deaths each year globally, while the SARS death rate is more than 10 percent.

Another unknown is the extent of the coronavirus, and the crucial difference is that unlike regular flu, there is no vaccine against the new coronavirus, which means that it is difficult for vulnerable individuals in the population, the elderly or those with respiratory problems or Immunity, protect themselves.

Are there other corona viruses?

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS) are caused by corona viruses that have been transmitted from animals.

In 2002, SARS spread nearly 37 countries, causing global panic, affecting more than 8,000 people and killing more than 750.

It appears that the transmission of the Coronavirus virus to humans is easier than one person to another, but it is more deadly, killing 35 percent of the approximately 2,500 people who have contracted the virus.

