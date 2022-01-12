What are the stars of the Glasgow comedy classic Chewin’ the Fat up to now, 20 years later?

Chewin’ the Fat, a 1990s comedy hit that began as a radio show before becoming a BBC television series and launching the careers of several comedians, has been the subject of much controversy this week.

It was the show that helped transform Scottish comedy when it first aired in 1999, but now, 20 years later, Chewin’ the Fat is making headlines for more controversial reasons after the BBC announced that certain sketches that haven’t aged well will be removed.

The four-season hit show was filmed in and around Glasgow and was a smash hit across the United Kingdom.

Several comedians got their start on the show, and some have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry.

The sketch show was most notable for laying the groundwork for Still Game, which has become a staple for a generation of Scots comedy fans.

The popularity of Chewin’ the Fat, which began as a radio show on BBC Radio Scotland, prompted the decision to bring the show to television, though several of the show’s actors have stated that the episodes would not be aired today due to their content.

Karen Dunbar plays an ice cream van vendor who shocks two young boys by exposing herself in one of her most famous sketches.

“The likes of Karen pulling her skirt up, I don’t think you could do,” Ford Kiernan, a Chewin’ the Fat comic, said last year.

“As funny as the nation thought that sketch was, would that sketch work if it was two wee lassies at the van and it was a man?” “We did get letters at the time, and someone wrote in and said, ‘As funny as the nation thought that sketch was, would that sketch work if it was two wee lassies at the van and it was a man?”

Despite this, BBC Scotland has been replaying episodes since they first aired in 2019, with minor edits as needed.

Many of the cast members have continued in comedy and acting, while others have moved on, and here’s a look at what they’re up to now.

Ford appeared in Still Game, Dear Green Place, and Happy Holidays after the fourth season of Chewin’ the Fat ended in 2002.

He most recently appeared in the American comedy film Then Came You in 2020, in which he played Gavin, a lonely man.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.