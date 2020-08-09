What Atletico Madrid’s two positive Covid-19 tests means for Champions League – Latest News

Atletico have not yet made the trip to Lisbon and confirmed that the two individuals will be quarantining away from the squad and not be travelling to Portugal.

A total of 93 people were tested in the most recent round of Covid-19 checks but the positive tests should not affect their game against Leipzig on Thursday.

Atletico Madrid have revealed two members of their travelling party have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with RB Leipzig.

It read: “Yesterday, Saturday August 8th, all the members of the first team and of the club’s Lisbon travelling party were submitted to tests in the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as per UEFA’s protocol to participate in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In a statement, the club revealed they have followed UEFA protocol and informed the relevant bodies of the results.

“Today, two positives appeared among the known results, which are now isolated in their respective homes and were reported immediately to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Superior Council of Sports.

“As such, a corresponding protocol planned for these circumstances has been activated, which requires new tests to be undertaken to first team players, members of the Lisbon travelling party and those who are in close contact with the positive cases, and which will result in changes in the timings of training sessions, in the structure and development of the journey and the accommodation in the Portuguese capital.

Should Atletico win their game against Leipzig, they will face the winners of Atalanta versus Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals as they look to win their first ever Champions League trophy.

“The club will coordinate the new timings with UEFA and as soon as a new plan will be made, it will be made public. We ask for maximum respect towards the identity of the two positive cases.”