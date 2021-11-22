What causes insomnia, and how do I treat the three types of insomnia?

What causes insomnia, and how do I deal with the three types?

MANY people have trouble sleeping, but if you’ve been having trouble sleeping for a while, you may have insomnia.

The condition is widespread, affecting roughly one in every three Britons, with older people and women being particularly vulnerable.

Lady Gaga, Christina Applegate, Kim Cattrall, and former Eastenders actress Hetti Bywater are among the celebrities who have spoken out about the sleep disorder.

Here’s everything you need to know about it, including the most effective methods for overcoming insomnia and getting a good night’s sleep.

The NHS defines insomnia as “difficulty falling or staying asleep for long enough to wake up feeling refreshed.”

Insomnia symptoms include difficulty falling asleep, lying awake for long periods of time at night, waking up several times per night, and not feeling refreshed when you wake up.

Despite their exhaustion, sufferers may find it difficult to nap during the day, struggle to concentrate, or become irritable than usual as a result of their lack of sleep.

Some people have intermittent bouts of insomnia, while others may have it for months or even years at a time.

Insomnia comes in many forms, but the three most common are acute, chronic, and transient.

Transient insomnia is defined as insomnia that lasts less than one week and is caused by something obvious such as stress.

The most common type of insomnia is acute insomnia, also known as short-term insomnia.

It lasts only a few weeks in a person’s life.

It usually occurs as a result of a stressful event, such as the death of a loved one or the birth of a child.

Another notable example is the coronavirus pandemic.

Chronic insomnia is defined as difficulty sleeping for at least three days per week for a period of one to three months.

It can occur for no apparent reason (primary) or in conjunction with another condition (secondary), such as sleep apnea, depression, chemotherapy drugs, or frequent travel.

Chronic insomnia can have a negative impact on a person’s life by making it more difficult to complete daily tasks such as going to work or picking up the kids from school.

A person suffering from insomnia may have specific difficulties falling asleep or waking up too early, or a combination of the above symptoms.

Although the exact cause of insomnia is unknown, stress and anxiety are common triggers.

A bad sleeping environment, such as an uncomfortable bed or a noisy bedroom, may also be to blame.

Otherwise, lifestyle factors such as jet lag, shift work, or drinking before bed can prevent you from getting enough sleep.

