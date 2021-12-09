What causes my NHS Covid Pass to expire? Find out why some are only valid for two days and what to do if it does.

Simply log into the NHS app and view it again, or download it again on your device, to renew the barcode and refresh the date on your Covid vaccination pass.

People can use the NHS Covid Pass to show their vaccination status or test results, allowing them to travel abroad or enter certain locations.

Those who are fully vaccinated can use it to travel to countries on the Amber List without having to spend 10 days in quarantine when they return to the UK.

As part of the new Plan B measures, it will also be required to enter certain venues and events starting on Wednesday, December 15th.

This includes any venue with a capacity of more than 10,000 people, as well as unseated indoor and outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 500 people.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a negative lateral flow test or two vaccine doses are required for the Covid-status certificate, but hinted that this could change.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses,” he said, “but as the boosters roll out, we will keep this under review.”

“And, if you’ve followed clinical advice since Omicron’s emergence, a negative lateral flow test will suffice.”

“As we stated in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will take effect in a week, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to reduce risk to others.”

Some people have noticed that their digital passes have an expiration date.

The digital pass does not expire, but your vaccination status does.

It is, however, very simple to renew.

The barcode on your digital pass will be valid for 30 days from the time you access it or download it as a PDF if you have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with your second dose at least 14 days ago.

A negative PCR test or rapid lateral flow test pass lasts for 48 hours.

Simply log into the NHS app and renew the barcode and date on your Covid vaccination pass.

