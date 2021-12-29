What constitutes a positive lateral flow test result, and what does a faint line indicate?

For some people, lateral flow tests have become a daily ritual.

While you’re waiting for the results to be processed, it’s important to understand what constitutes a positive test.

Regular lateral flow tests are one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others from Covid by preventing the virus’s spread.

Omicron infections account for roughly 90% of infections, with many people suffering from cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

People are scrambling to get their hands on lateral flow tests ahead of the New Year, and supplies are running low.

But what if you take a test and the line is faint or non-existent? Here’s everything you need to know about what constitutes a positive lateral flow test.

Nathan, a London-based Aandamp;E doctor, explained what it could mean by posting a photo of a vaguely positive lateral flow to Instagram.

“Basically, if *any* line appears before the end of the interpretation window (check leaflet, usually 30 minutes), this is a *positive* test, and you must isolate and schedule a PCR,” he explained.

“However, if a line appears *after* the interpretation window, it is not considered a positive test.”

You don’t need to isolate anything, and you don’t need to schedule a PCR.”

However, regardless of the lateral flow test result, if you have symptoms, you should isolate and schedule a PCR test, he said.

Even though most of us have taken a lateral flow test at some point, it’s critical to read the instructions every time.

This is due to the fact that tests are created by various manufacturers and may have varying requirements to ensure that they are completed correctly.

Some tests, for example, require you to swab your mouth and nose, while others only require you to swab your nose.

What should you do if you go over the 30 minute mark by accident, such as if you did a test before bed and forgot about it, and the bottom line is very faint?

