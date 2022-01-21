What do the pink lines on your lateral flow test mean, and how do you interpret them?

WE’VE ALL grown accustomed to waiting for a single red line on a lateral flow test.

But what does a pink or very faint line mean, and does it mean you’re carrying Covid?

The kits have been crucial in the fight against Covid, allowing people to go about their daily lives in a safe manner.

If you get a positive result, your social plans are ruined because you’re carrying the virus and can spread it to others.

The home-kits aren’t as precise as PCR tests, which must be sent to a lab for analysis.

The government, on the other hand, praises them for quickly identifying Covid carriers who aren’t exhibiting symptoms and providing results.

We’ll go over how the tests work and what the results mean in this section…

A line next to C indicates that the test was negative.

The test is void if there are no lines or if there is only one line next to T.

You must retake the test using a new test kit.

Positive result: The test is positive if there are two lines, one next to C and one next to T, even if they are faint lines.

Covid lateral flow tests, also known as “antigen tests,” function similarly to pregnancy tests.

They both rely on the same technology that has been around for decades.

The tests look for proteins (antigens) in throat and swab samples, specifically Covid proteins in this case.

The antigens are released into the liquid when the sample from the nose or throat is mixed with the buffer solution (the liquid provided in the test kit).

They move down the strip, where they are captured by antibodies that have been programmed to recognize Covid.

A change in color occurs when these antibody and Covid molecules reach the “T” testing site.

The color is usually a deep red or purpley hue.

At the “C” site, some antibodies are also captured.

This yields a favorable outcome.

If no Covid antigens are present, the antibodies move up the test until they reach the “C” site, where they are caught.

“Even faint lines show the test is positive,” the government says.

“Result lines may appear smudged or faint,” the document continues, “but they are still valid results that must be reported.”

A faint or pink positive line indicates that your sample did not contain enough viral particles.

This could be due to the amount of sample you collected or the stage of your infection (early or late).

“The density of the line will vary depending on the quantity of the target,” says Abingdon Health, a British company that makes lateral flow tests.

