What does a faint line on a lateral flow test mean? Find out what a positive result on rapid Covid tests entails.

What does a faint line on a lateral flow test mean? Here’s how to tell if a rapid Covid test is positive.

The significance of a faint second line on a lateral flow test has been questioned, but government guidance remains unchanged: ‘Even faint lines show the test is positive.’

Covid-19 can be detected using lateral flow tests, which are quick and easy to perform.

Unlike PCR tests, home test kits typically provide a fast and reliable result in 30 minutes and do not require sending to a lab.

They’re made to look for antigens in the Covid-19 virus.

A negative result is indicated by one pinkish red line next to the control marker C.

A positive result is indicated by the presence of a second line next to the marker T (test).

However, some people claim to see a faint second line on their test results.

We examine what this could mean.

When virus levels are high and people are most likely to spread the disease, lateral flow tests can detect the vast majority of cases, resulting in a clear second line on the test.

According to the gov.uk website, lateral flow tests are less sensitive than other tests like PCR at detecting virus when a person has low levels of virus in their system.

On the test, there is sometimes a faint second line.

“…even faint lines show the test is positive,” according to government guidance.

“Result lines may appear smudged or faint,” the statement continues, “but they are still valid results that must be reported.”

If you get a positive result, it means you’re likely infected with coronavirus and could infect others, so you’ll need to report the result to the NHS. You’ll then need to do a PCR test to confirm the result.

Nathan Hudson-Peacock, an NHS A&E doctor, stated on social media earlier this month that a faint second line does not always imply a positive result.

According to him, a positive line should appear within 30 minutes of starting the test, and a second line appearing after that time may not indicate a positive result.

“If the faint line appears after the window, the most likely cause is either contamination (e.g., food or drink, or some other weak contaminant) or there is.”

