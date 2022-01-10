What does it mean to have a shaken baby?

What is the cause of shaken baby syndrome?

SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME is a type of child abuse that can be fatal to infants.

Shaking is now responsible for one out of every six inflicted infant deaths, with one case every week in the UK.

Babies’ neck muscles are weak, making it difficult for them to support their heavy heads.

When a baby is violently shaken, the fragile brain inside the skull moves back and forth.

This results in bruising, swelling, and bleeding, and it is potentially fatal.

Shaken baby syndrome occurs when a parent or caregiver shakes a baby or toddler violently out of frustration or anger, usually because the child is crying.

Simple, everyday movements like bouncing a child on your knee, minor falls, or even rough play are unlikely to cause it.

Prof. Dr.

“Shaken baby syndrome is arguably the deadliest form of child abuse,” says Harvey Karp, CEO of Happiest Baby Inc.

“It usually happens before the baby turns 12 months old, when a parent loses patience with their inability to soothe the baby’s crying and, out of frustration, grabs the baby by the shoulders and shakes the baby’s body rapidly.”

“The baby’s heavy head may collide with a surface or be snapped back and forth on the infant’s thin neck, causing the soft brain inside to bang against the hard inside of the skull, causing brain swelling and tearing tiny veins, resulting in life-threatening bleeding.”

“Understandably, the serious cases are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Many children may have undiagnosed brain damage that leads to neurological issues like attention deficit and learning difficulties.”

Shaking a baby caused brain injuries similar to those seen in boxing, according to John McMullan, a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“In boxing, head blows are relatively infrequent, so damage occurs over years,” he said.

“However, when an infant shakes, the damage is done in seconds.”

Symptoms and signs of shaken baby syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic, include:

New parent classes can help parents better understand the dangers of violent shaking and provide lifesaving advice on how to calm a crying baby and manage stress.

If you’re having trouble managing your emotions or the stress of parenthood, see your doctor.