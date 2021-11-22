What exactly is long Covid, and what are the signs and symptoms?

What is long Covid, and how does it affect you?

COVID is leaving a trail of patients suffering from debilitating symptoms like exhaustion and body aches on a daily basis.

Despite the fact that millions of people have recovered from Covid, they continue to be ill.

The condition is known as “long-Covid,” and it is most commonly associated with chronic fatigue and physical pain.

According to studies, the condition affects over two million adults in England.

The likelihood of developing long-term symptoms appears to be unrelated to how sick you were when you first contracted the coronavirus.

However, some risk factors appear to exist, such as being a woman between the ages of 35 and 69, having obesity or an underlying health condition, living in a poor area, or working in healthcare.

Long Covid, according to a top doctor, may make mild symptoms worse in patients.

Experts have warned that as the number of people infected with the coronavirus increases around the world, the burden on health systems to treat long-term Covid patients will increase.

According to experts, there is still much to learn about the virus.

Dr Ben Littlewood-Hillsdon, chief medical officer of symptom assessment tool Doctorlink, told The Sun that one aspect of Covid-19 that is still unknown is its longevity.

“First and foremost, it’s important to understand that ‘long-Covid’ is a colloquial term used to describe people whose symptoms last longer than the two-week symptom period officially recognized by WHO,” Dr Ben explained.

“Long-term symptoms are still poorly understood, just as they are in the acute stage of the disease.”

According to the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on the coronavirus, people with long-Covid have 16 symptoms.

But what are the signs and symptoms of long Covid, and what should you be on the lookout for?

The medical term for exhaustion or extreme tiredness is post-viral fatigue.

“People suspected of having long-Covid are complaining of constant fatigue and extreme exhaustion,” Dr. Ben said.

“Some people have stated that even basic activities like walking up the stairs are difficult for them.”

The most common symptom of long Covid, according to numerous studies, is fatigue.

You will have little or no energy if you are exhausted, making it impossible for you to perform daily tasks.

A high temperature is a common symptom of the coronavirus; anything above 38 degrees Celsius is considered high.

Your normal body temperature is around 37 degrees Celsius.

A normal temperature for babies and children is 36.4°C, though this varies slightly from child to child.

According to a study conducted in the United States…

