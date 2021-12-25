What happened when we put Germany’s most famous holiday cookbook to the test?

Three writers put three recipes from Anja Dunk’s Advent, a collection of Christmassy German bakes, to the test.

When December 25 rolls around, everyone is talking about the turkey, but some of the best holiday cooking happens in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Making the Yule log, baking holiday cookies and ornaments to hang on the tree, and mixing the Christmas cake or pudding are all quiet, thoughtful moments that contribute to the warm, cosy, cinnamon-scented atmosphere of Christmas.

Nobody does it better than the Germans when it comes to bakes.

Anja Dunk, a food writer, has compiled a collection of festive German bakes in her new cookbook, Advent.

We grabbed some gluhwein and tried three different recipes…

Wade’s prudence

I jumped at the chance to make these jam-filled biscuits because I’ve always loved gingerbread – and I’m glad I did because the smell of the spices wafting through the house alone was worth it.

The process was a little more involved than your average biscuit: you had to roll out the dough, cut heart shapes out of it, blob jam in the middle, and top with a slightly larger heart.

My efforts weren’t perfect – as evidenced by bits of jam pouring out after baking – but it tasted great.

Baking as a vegan can be hit or miss, but this was a definite winner – probably because only a few ingredients had to be swapped out, like the butter for a dairy-free substitute and golden syrup for honey.

The biscuits weren’t as soft or crumbly as shortbread or cookies (due to the rye flour), but they tasted like gingerbread.

I bought damson jelly to go in the middle because the recipe called for it, but I’m not sure I could tell the difference between it and regular strawberry or raspberry jam.

Best of all, the biscuits improved in flavor over time, which is good news because I think I made enough to feed a small army.

They aren’t the prettiest of bakes, but they are jam-packed with holiday flavors.

,.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.