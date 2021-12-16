What if I told you that Matrix pizza is available right now?

What if I told you that Matrix pizza was available today?

A spoon is not included in the delivery.

Papa John’s, a pizza delivery service, has teamed up with Warner Bros.

Pictures to commemorate the December 22 release of The Matrix Resurrections.

Inspired by the franchise, Papa John’s has enlisted the help of two sentient and sophisticated “Agents” who will defy gravity and step outside of reality to deliver pizzas to fans across London on Thursday, December 16.

To be the One and receive the special delivery, fans must send the phrase ‘Papa John’s Agents’ to [email protected] Papa John’s will then work behind the green code and release waiting “Agents” to doorsteps across the capital.

“We’re super excited and proud to be partnering with Warner Bros. again, but this time for the launch of its new Matrix film, ‘The MatrixResurrections,'” said Giles Codd, UK Marketing Director at Papa John’s.

“We know our customers are looking forward to the movie’s release, so we wanted to give them the chance to have the full Matrix experience with our special Papa John’s Agents – we hope it brings it to life for them.”

The Matrix Resurrections Tech Bundle prize includes a 64GB WiFi tablet and a pair of wireless headphones, and is being offered by the pizza delivery chain.

To be in with a chance of winning a Matrix Tech Bundle prize, visit @papajohnsuk on Twitter and tag a friend in the competition post with (hashtag)TheMatrixResurrections.

The Matrix Bundle is now available to buy on papajohns.co.uk or through the app.