What is an antigen test, and how do you know if a rapid lateral flow or PCR Covid test is required for travel?

How do you know if you need a rapid lateral flow or PCR Covid test for travel?

Here’s everything you need to know about antigen tests, including how and when to use them.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, most people are well-versed in Covid-19 tests.

If you want to travel abroad, you’ll almost certainly have to take multiple tests, on top of the tests people already take before meeting friends and family or if they develop symptoms.

Covid tests are divided into two categories: PCR tests and antigen tests.

A lateral flow test is also known as an antigen test.

These tests are useful because they can be performed at home and results can be obtained in as little as 15 minutes.

This means you can use them right before a social gathering.

To take an antigen test, a swab is taken from the inside of your nostril, the back of your throat, or both, depending on the test.

After that, you mix the swab with the solution and drip it onto a test strip-containing device.

A thin line of antibodies specific to the Covid-19 virus has been painted on the test strip.

Any antigen present in the sample will bind to these antibodies.

The virus will appear as a thin red line next to the “T” on the device if the testing strip detects it.

A line next to the “C” should always be present.

The coronavirus genes in a person’s sample are detected by PCR tests.

The sample is taken in the same way, but it must then be sent to a laboratory for professional analysis.

This means that receiving a response could take several days.

They are, however, extremely precise.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a pre-departure test before visiting the UK.

To be fully vaccinated, you must have received two vaccinations, the second of which must have occurred within the last 14 days.

Everyone under the age of 12 who has not been fully vaccinated must take a Covid test 48 hours before traveling to the UK and show proof of a negative result to board their transportation.

A lateral flow or PCR test can be used to accomplish this.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

