What is carbon monoxide poisoning, what are the signs and symptoms, how is it treated, and how is it detected?

What is carbon monoxide poisoning, how is it diagnosed, and what are the symptoms and treatments?

CO2 poisoning kills 50 people in the UK every year, and a leak can knock someone out in as little as two hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning so you can protect yourself and your loved ones.

Carbon monoxide, also known as the “silent killer,” is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious injuries or even death if inhaled.

Every year, more than 200 people in the UK and Ireland are admitted to hospital as a result of the illness.

The gas can quickly enter a person’s bloodstream and render it incapable of carrying oxygen if inhaled.

Cells and tissue in the body begin to fail and eventually die.

Despite the fact that the poisoning is treatable, between 10% and 15% of those who are exposed develop long-term complications of some sort.

When fuels like gas, oil, coal, and wood do not burn completely, carbon monoxide is released.

CO gas is also produced by cigarette smoke, charcoal combustion, and automobile engines.

If you live in a caravan, boat, or mobile home, the chances of being affected at home are higher.

Carbon monoxide has symptoms that are similar to the flu, but it does not result in a high temperature.

An adult could lose balance, vision, and memory within two hours of a leak, and eventually pass out.

If you recognize any of these symptoms, go to your nearest A&E right away.

The following are some of the more serious symptoms:

* Faulty boilers, cookers, and heaters* Faulty air conditioning units* Blocked car exhausts* Blocked chimneys* Burning fuel in an enclosed space (e.g., driving a car or using a BBQ inside a garage)* Paint fumes* Indoor smoking of shisha pipes

A blood test will be performed to see if there is CO gas in your blood; if the level is 30% or higher, it indicates severe exposure.

Although mild carbon monoxide poisoning does not necessitate medical attention, it is still recommended that you seek help.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is treated in a variety of ways by doctors.

Through a tight-fitting mask, doctors will feed you 100% oxygen.

Because normal air contains only 21% oxygen, your body should be able to quickly replenish supplies and remove CO from your bloodstream.

HBOT helps the body overcome the shortage by flooding it with pure oxygen.

It’s sometimes used when there’s been a lot of exposure and nerve damage is suspected, but each case is different.

This is due to a lack of evidence regarding HBOT’s long-term efficacy in the treatment of severe poisoning cases.

Because carbon monoxide is an odourless gas, the only way to detect it is to inhale it.

