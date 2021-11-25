What is ‘festive face,’ and how do you get rid of it?

THE HOLIDAY SEASON is chock-full of food, booze, and general merriment.

However, one expert has warned that our overindulgence may result in ‘festive face.’

Following the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented many families from spending Christmas together, it’s clear that many of us will go all out this year.

We all want to look our best during the holidays, but overindulging can lead to dry, flaky skin, breakouts, and a general feeling that you’ve lost your radiance.

The festive season can leave many people feeling like a bloated Santa, according to Helen Green, national aesthetic nurse at Transform Hospital Group.

Helen explains what conditions festive face can cause, as well as how to get rid of it and reclaim your sparkle.

Helen suggests that if you’re puffy around the eyes, it could be due to the foods you’ve been eating.

“Party food tends to contain a lot of salt, which can cause us to dehydrate and cause our bodies to hold onto water, making us bloated and our faces look puffy, especially around the eyes,” she explained.

Helen recommends drinking more water and getting a good night’s sleep to combat puffiness.

Breakouts are a pain, and no one wants to be photographed in their holiday attire when family and friends are constantly taking selfies.

Excess sugar, cheese, and fried, fatty foods, according to Helen, can cause our skin to erupt.

“This is due to the fact that they can affect our insulin levels, stimulate sebum production, and impair our digestion.”

“We are unable to detoxify our bodies as a result of this,” she continued.

Helen recommends increasing your intake of fruit, vegetables, and water to treat acne and breakouts during the holiday season.

While Santa’s cheeks are rosy from being blown around on his sleigh, your red face could be the result of a night of drinking.

While alcohol can make our skin dry, it also causes blood vessels to dilate, giving us a flushed appearance, according to Helen.

“Instead, switch to non-alcoholic beverages,” says the author.

Many bars now offer a variety of mocktails and alcohol-free gins, which are far easier to come by than in previous years.

If you want to drink beer at home, companies like Infinite Sessions, Brewdog, and Becks all have no or low alcohol options.

Dry, flaky skin is uncomfortable and unsightly, which isn’t ideal if you’re planning to use photos in your Christmas card next year.

Helen believes that dry, flaky skin is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]