What is haggis, and why is it banned in the United States?

Scotland’s national dish has a tumultuous history, with Robert Burns’ ‘chieftain o the puddin’-race’ being outlawed in some parts of the globe.

The story of haggis is shrouded in controversy, whether you’re a fan of Scotland’s national dish or find it offal-ly hard to swallow.

Thanks to Robert Burns’ ‘Address to a Haggis,’ this unusual food became popular in the late 18th century and is still enjoyed by Scots and expats around the world – especially on the poet’s birthday, January 25, when Burns Night is commemorated.

Haggis, like whisky, Irn Bru, and Tunnock’s Tea Cakes, is a Scottish staple – or is it?

The “great chieftain o the puddin’-race,” Scotland’s national dish, has a long and complicated history, with the “great chieftain o the puddin’-race” being banned in some parts of the world.

Despite the fact that haggis is a symbol of Scottish identity, some experts believe it is not a true Scottish dish.

The recipe for haggis, according to food historian Catherine Brown, can be traced back to the 17th century in England, though the dish’s origins can be traced even further back in history.

There is evidence that the Ancient Romans made similar haggis-like dishes with offal stuffed inside an animal’s stomach lining, though it may not have been called haggis at the time.

In the Greek epic Homer’s Odyssey (“a man before a great blazing fire turning swiftly this way and that a stomach full of fat and blood, very eager to have it roasted quickly”), and by playwright Aristophanes in 423 BC, there’s even a reference to a primitive cousin of the haggis (“a man before a great blazing fire turning swiftly this way and that a stomach full of fat and blood, very eager to have it roasted quickly

“Haggis is a dish that has been around for a long time and is found all over the world.

It dates back thousands of years to a time when hunters would bring their kill home and cook the parts of the meat that needed to be cooked first.” – James Macsween

Clarissa Dickson Wright, the late, suggested that haggis originated in Scandinavia and was brought to Scotland by the Vikings.

Although there are references to haggis-like dishes in English and Scottish poetry and literature dating back to the 1400s, it isn’t until 1615 that a recognizable recipe appears.

Author Gervase Markham recorded a recipe for haggis in The English Housewife over 150 years before Robert Burns wrote his ode to the dish, as Brown discovered through her research.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What is haggis? History and recipe of Burns Night supper centrepiece explained, and why it’s banned in the US

“Haggis is actually a very ancient, global dish. It goes back thousands of years to a time when hunters would return with their kill and cook up the parts of the meat that needed cooking first.” – James Macsween

How else can you eat haggis? You don’t necessarily have to eat haggis the traditional way. You can also enjoy haggis lasagne, haggis pizza, haggis pakora, and even haggis crisps and ice cream.