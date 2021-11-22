What is MS and what are its symptoms?

What exactly is multiple sclerosis (MS) and what are the signs and symptoms of MS?

MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS can affect both the spinal cord and the brain, resulting in nerve damage and long-term problems.

Here’s everything you need to know about the disease, which affects around 100,000 people in the United Kingdom.

The exact cause of MS is unknown, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

MS is an autoimmune disorder.

This means that your body’s immune system (which is designed to fight any infection or foreign body in your system) misidentifies and attacks a part of your body.

The myelin sheaths (layers that cover and protect your nerves while also assisting them in transmitting signals around the body) in the brain and/or spinal cord are the most common targets for the immune system to attack in MS.

This can cause nerve signals to slow down, jumble up, or stop completely, resulting in a loss of control over certain body functions.

A person can develop one of three different types of MS:

There is also a condition known as Benign MS, which is diagnosed only after a person suspected of having MS has gone 15 years without symptoms and has little or no disability from previous attacks.

Every person is affected differently by the condition, but there are a few common symptoms.

The majority of people will only experience a few, if any, of these symptoms.

They’re also very similar to symptoms for a variety of other illnesses, so they’re not always caused by the disease.

On the MS Society’s website, you can find a more in-depth list of specific symptoms.

Multiple sclerosis can affect anyone, regardless of race or gender, but women are two to three times more likely than men to develop the disease.

It’s most common between the ages of 20 and 30.

The immune system’s attacks on the myelin sheath cause it to become inflamed, which can be seen on an MRI machine.

A lumbar puncture, also referred to as a spinal tap, can be used to diagnose MS.

A hollow needle is inserted into the base of the spine (lumbar region) and a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which surrounds the brain and spinal cord, is removed.

This fluid is then examined for signs of the immune system fighting there, such as an increase in white blood cells.

MS has no known cure, but its symptoms can be managed with medications and other treatments.

A stem cell transplant, according to doctors, could be a game-changer for people with MS.

An international trial is underway…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]