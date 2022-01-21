What is Omicron BA2, and how many cases have been discovered in the UK?

Although BA2 has been designated as a “variant under investigation,” the number of cases is still quite low.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has designated a sub-variant of the Covid-19 Omicron strain known as BA2 as a “variant under investigation.”

According to the agency, there were only 53 sequences identified in the UK by 10 January, indicating that it was still conducting further analysis on the strain.

BA2 lacks a unique mutation found in the original Omicron variant, which was used as a proxy to track and compare the early spread of Covid-19 against the Delta strain last month.

“It’s in the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate,” said Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA.

Last week, the UKHSA announced that 2,093 BA2 sequences had been recorded on an online database from 22 countries.

The strain now accounts for roughly half of all Omicron cases in Denmark.

However, studies in the country have discovered no difference in the number of hospitalizations between “original” Omicron and BA2.

According to health officials in the country, vaccines against BA2 should be effective in combating severe illness.

More information is needed to determine whether the variant is more transmissible than Omicron.

It is “the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate,” according to Dr. Chand, so the altered form of Omicron was not unexpected.

“Our ongoing genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess their significance,” she continued.

Hospitalizations appear to show no difference for the two Omicron lineages, according to Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut, which is part of the country’s ministry of health.

“Analysis of infectiousness and vaccine effectiveness, among other things, is ongoing,” he added.

Vaccines are also expected to protect BA2 infection patients from severe illness.”

According to some experts, the sub-lineage could spread faster than the “original” Omicron.

“Consistent growth across multiple countries is evidence BA2 may be some degree more transmissible than BA1,” tweeted Tom Peacock, a virologist from Imperial College London.

“Unfortunately, this is where the evidence mostly ends – we don’t have a good handle on antigenicity right now.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What is Omicron BA.2? New Covid sub-variant explained and how many cases have been found in the UK