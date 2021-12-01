What is shingles and how is it related to chicken pox?

Is shingles contagious, and how does it relate to chicken pox?

SHINGLES is a contagious skin infection that causes a painful rash and blotchy patches.

The condition is serious enough to warrant a visit to your doctor, so what are the signs and symptoms to watch for?

Shingles is caused by a reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV).

When you get chickenpox, VZV infects your body; however, the virus can remain dormant in nerve cells and reappear as shingles.

Although the exact cause of shingles is unknown, old age, a weakened immune system, and having had chickenpox before the age of 18 months are all risk factors.

Tingling or pains in patches of skin, as well as headaches, are the most common early signs of shingles.

According to the NHS website, a rash can then appear, usually on the chest or stomach but also on the face, eyes, and genitals.

The shingles rash appears on one side of your body only as red blotches on your skin.

A rash that appears on both sides of your body is unlikely to be shingles.

The blotches turn into itchy blisters with fluid oozing from them.

Blisters dry out and scab over after a few days.

The rash may appear as a band on one side of your body only.

Until the rash has faded, the skin remains painful.

If you think you might have shingles, see your doctor right away.

Medication can help you recover faster.

The NHS recommends, in addition to taking prescribed medication, that you:

Antibiotic creams and dressings should not be applied to the rash because they slow down the healing process.

Shingles is contagious while the rash is oozing fluid, but you can’t catch it from someone who has it or chickenpox.

If you’ve never had chickenpox before, you can contract it from someone who has shingles.

It shouldn’t be a problem if you get shingles while pregnant, but you should still tell your doctor.

Avoid contact with the following items, according to the NHS:

