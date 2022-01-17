What is the best way to get rid of a double chin?

Seeing a double chin in the mirror or in photographs is never fun, and it may prompt you to lose weight.

However, a few simple exercises can help improve this common condition, which is caused by a variety of factors such as age and genetics.

A double chin occurs when a layer of fat around your neck sags and wrinkles, giving the appearance of two chins.

However, you don’t have to be overweight to experience this.

Some people are predisposed to having a double chin due to a family history of sagging skin.

When the skin loses its elasticity, it loses its ability to hold the fat around the chin in place.

As you get older and lose muscle, you may develop a double chin.

Your posture is another factor that contributes to a double chin.

The muscles around the neck and chin can be weakened by poor posture.

This has the same effect on the fat around your neck as aging.

It’s not easy to get rid of a double chin, but a few simple exercises can help you strengthen your neck muscles significantly.

Warm up your neck and jaw muscles before doing these exercises to avoid injury.

This can be accomplished by rotating your neck in a circular motion, then performing the same warm-up for your jaw.

This exercise, which should be done standing, will help to strengthen your neck.

Stretch your lips as far away from your face as possible, as if kissing the sky.

The muscles in your neck should be flexed but not painful.

Hold for five to twenty seconds and then repeat 10 to fifteen times.

Another good way to strengthen the jaw and neck muscles is to use this technique.

It can be done in either a seated or standing position.

Simply extend your bottom lip as far as possible to create a pouting face, as if you were taking a selfie.

Hold for three seconds, then tilt your head towards your chest while keeping your lower lip out.

Hold the position for another three seconds.

It’s a good idea to repeat this 10 to 20 times.

Stretching your head up to whistle at the ceiling may sound strange, but it can help strengthen your muscles.

While sitting, tilt your head back and look at the ceiling, close your lips into a whistling position (you should feel the muscles on the side of your neck contract), and hold for 10 to 20 seconds.

Aim to complete ten reps in a single sitting.

To get the most out of anything, tools are always helpful…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.