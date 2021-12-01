What is the date of World AIDS Day in the year 2021?

When is World AIDS Day in the year 2021?

When the Aids epidemic first surfaced 33 years ago, it became critical to raise awareness.

The disease, which was once fatal, can now be managed so that the patient can live a long and healthy life.

Aids, or acquired immune deficiency syndrome, was first discovered in the United States in 1981, but it had already become widespread in the 1970s.

Five previously healthy men were infected with Pneumocystis pneumonia, which led to the discovery.

The CDC suspected there was a more serious underlying issue because healthy people almost never get this type of pneumonia.

The New York Times reported on a new immune system disorder called Aids a year later.

The disease had affected around 335 people at the time the article was published, with 136 of them dying.

Every year on December 1st, World Aids Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the disease and to remember those who have died as a result of it.

It was the first global health day in history when World Aids Day was established in 1988, and it is now the world’s longest-running disease awareness campaign.

The day serves as a rallying cry for ending Aids and finding cures for those who are afflicted.

Aids was discovered forty years ago, but no cure exists.

Anyone interested in supporting the Aids initiative can purchase a red ribbon on the World Aids Day website to show solidarity with those who have been affected by the disease.

The website also has a fundraising page with suggestions for raising funds in your school or university, workplace, and community.

End Inequalities, End Aids is the theme for World Aids Day this year.

The significance of this theme reflects the stigma that surrounds the disease and those who suffer from it.

The WHO estimates that 37.7 million people are living with HIV in 2020. In the same year, 1.5 million people were infected, and 680,000 people died from an HIV-related illness.

The need to provide healthcare to people in low-income countries or those in Western countries who cannot afford treatment is the theme for this year.

It also aims to raise awareness about the failure to meet global targets set for 2020.

The WHO is “calling on global leaders and citizens to rally to confront the inequalities that drive AIDS and to reach people who are currently not receiving essential HIV services” in honor of World Aids Day.

The year was 1988…

