What is the importance of exercising in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic? | Video | Univision 45 Houston KXLN

by surprise.
Laura: you know well that
exercising has always been
recommended by both
towers why is it so
important to exercise?
let’s go to tell us
more, surely you have heard,
we know why the insistence,
it is important to know that the
physical activity helps us
maintain an immune system
healthy and can help us what
that this quarantine is
provoking. about 30
minutes a day, the interesting
here is that the physical activity
it’s especially small
number of hours is even greater,
young children have to
stay active and on
constant movement during
all day, teenagers
we should try to motivate
they exercise at least
one hour a day for children
encourage them to run, to walk,
jump if you can’t get out to
street with them by using
Videos and online activities
free, the videos that
used to teach yoga to
children can help them
control anxiety while
promote physical activity, a
excellent action is the channel
youtube that offers videos and
exercises for how much
adults like children have fun
and exercise together. yes
prefer the cis is higher
intensity of the major channel
Elena and offers 30 minutes. them
I recommend using one of
app rations can
monitor our progress and
winters a virtual chain and
select specific music
that we want to hear, on the other
side app occasions offer us
guided rooms and
walks that help us
relax and seek to achieve a
little emotional stability,
if applications and
ideos are not yours nothing is
more fun than a party or
a family dance contest.
I hope these serve you
Be First to Comment