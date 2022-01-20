What is the Nipah virus and how does it affect people?

What is the Nipah virus, and how does it affect you?

With the coronavirus still circulating, many people have forgotten about other viruses.

The Nipah virus, on the other hand, is a serious infection that can result in brain swelling and death, so knowing the symptoms to look for is crucial.

Over the last two years, the world has been fighting the Covid pandemic, and vaccines have proven to be effective.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which has assisted in the funding of Covid vaccines that are being given to people all over the world, is now funding vaccines against other diseases with the potential to become pandemics, such as the Nipah virus.

The disease has a 70% fatality rate, and there are currently no vaccines or treatments available.

This means that if just one person contracts the virus, it could spread rapidly throughout society, and outbreaks are common in places like India and Bangladesh.

The Nipah virus is explained in detail below.

The Nipah virus is a dangerous infection that can result in brain swelling and death.

It was first discovered in Malaysia, Singapore, in 1999, when 100 people died out of 300 people who were exposed to it.

The virus is named after a town in Malaysia called Port Dickson, where the outbreak was linked to a pig farm.

The Nipah virus usually starts causing symptoms four to two weeks after exposure, but it can take up to 45 days.

It can cause a fever and headache at first, as well as respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, and difficulty breathing.

Patients may develop encephalitis, or brain swelling.

Drowsiness, disorientation, and mental confusion are all possible side effects.

According to the CDC, it can quickly lead to a coma in 48 hours.

The Nipah virus has been linked to outbreaks in Malaysia, India, and Bangladesh.

Because bats are known to live in certain areas, countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Philippines, and Thailand may be at risk.

The Nipah virus killed a 12-year-old boy in India in September, prompting health officials to scramble to contain it.

In the last two decades, the brain-swelling virus has only caused a few outbreaks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, warns that it could result in a pandemic.

The disease has no known cure.

Those who survive usually recover completely.

However, many people are left with long-term brain problems or relapse.

What are the methods of transmission?

Zipah is a zoonotic disease, meaning that it spreads from animal to human.

