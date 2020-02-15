What makes a virus ‘super-spreader’?

Four new cases of the Chinese coronavirus were diagnosed in England today and all were linked to one man who has now been dubbed a ‘super spreader’.

The man, a middle-aged gas salesman who caught the infection while on a work trip to Singapore, is believed to have passed it on to at least 11 people.

He had stayed at a chalet with friends in the French ski resort of Les Contamines- Montjoie and infections have since been diagnosed in both France and the UK.

He may have been so contagious because his symptoms were so mild he didn’t notice them, because he was more socially active than normal or because he carried a higher amount of the virus in his body than is usual, scientists say.

Super spreaders have existed throughout history, with Irish chef ‘Typhoid Mary’ one of the most famous, for passing on typhoid without ever becoming ill herself.

And there are likely to be many more in China’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 40,000 people and killed 910.

While the coronavirus outbreak is seeing each patient infect between two and three people before they are isolated and recover, some people infect may more.

Scientists have realised some people can be what are deemed ‘super-spreaders’.

This means they infect many more people before realising they are ill or before they stop becoming contagious.

They are particularly dangerous because those unaware they are sick are less likely to change their behaviour to avoid passing the infection on.

Speaking about the news that the British coronavirus patient was confirmed to have infected a further four people today, Cardiff University researcher Dr Andrew Freedman said: ‘He could be termed a “super-spreader”.

‘This may occur as result of someone being infectious despite having few or no symptoms, meaning they are unaware they have the infection.

‘It can also result from someone coming into close contact with an unusually large number of people or someone carrying a larger than normal quantity of the virus.’

An infamous example is a woman called Mary Mallon, nicknamed Typhoid Mary, who was a cook working in New York in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

She was one of the first people ever to carry the bacteria that cause typhoid but not to suffer from the disease.

As a result of not knowing she had the infection, she is believed to have passed it on to 51 people, three of whom died of the illness, and to have triggered an outbreak which affected around 3,000 people in New York City.

And as nothing specific can be done to stop these super-spreading events, they still happen today.

In the West Africa Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016, just three per cent of the patients were believed to be responsible for more than half of some 28,000 infections, the BBC reported.

The British coronavirus patient, who has not been identified, has unknowingly left panic in his wake after he went to a ski resort, EasyJet flight, pub, yoga class and hospital while infected during the past fortnight.

Eleven people at the Les Contamines- Montjoie resort are confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with him and six more are in isolation for tests.

Four cases in the UK were diagnosed today, with all having links to the super-spreader, and a further five confirmed cases were diagnosed in France.

EasyJet and UK officials have had to contact 183 passengers and crew who shared the EZS8481 flight from Geneva to Gatwick with the man on January 28.

Five staff at The Grenadier pub in Hove, the man’s local, are now in self-isolation at home after he went there for a pint on Feburary 1, still unaware that he was ill.

And a manager and volunteers at the Cornerstone Community Centre in Hove are also on high alert after he attended a yoga class there in early February.

There is not necessarily a type of person who is more likely to be a super-spreader.

It may be where they live or their job that means more people are at risk – someone living in a densely-packed city or a large household, for example, or someone who works as a member of cabin crew or on a supermarket checkout.

And people with worse personal hygiene may be more likely to be a super-spreader.

‘Kids are good at that. That’s why closing schools can be a good measure,’ Dr John Edmunds, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the BBC.

And some people’s bodies may just release higher than normal amounts of a virus – a process known as shedding – making them more contagious through no fault of their own.