What should you do if you get a positive lateral flow test after 10 days?

If your lateral flows test positive after 10 days, what should you do?

For Brits who want to spend Christmas with their loved ones but are concerned about the coronavirus, it’s a worrying time.

Millions of people have been in self-isolation recently as a result of the massive wave of Omicon infections.

Despite the virus’s rapid spread, a number of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 2050% to 2070% lower than Delta.

British citizens have been urged to get their Covid booster shots, which protect against Omicron and give them the best chance of surviving the pandemic, on numerous occasions.

Following the new “Omicron wave,” the government recommends that you self-isolate for 10 days, starting the day your symptoms appear.

According to a rule change that went into effect this week, a person can leave isolation if they have two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven (with 24 hours between them) and do not have a high temperature.

But what if you’ve been self-isolating for ten days and haven’t seen any changes?

This will worry many people who are desperate to get out of the house and meet new people or simply experience freedom.

The government does not provide clear guidelines if you continue to test positive after the ten-day isolation period.

“If both of your LFD test results are negative, you were most likely not infectious at the time the tests were taken,” it says, but if the tests are positive, it’s unclear whether you’re infectious.

A+ Doctor Nathan

“If you feel better and have no symptoms after your ten-day isolation period is up, you can stop isolating,” he said.

“However, if you continue to feel ill or have a fever, you should self-isolate and seek medical attention.”

The government only allows you to leave self-isolation if you have a cough or a change in smell or taste.

“These two symptoms may last for a few weeks even though you are no longer infectious,” Dr Nathan said.

