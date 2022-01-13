What the Downing Street party report could mean for Boris Johnson and when will Sue Gray’s investigation be published

According to some reports, Ms Gray could present the findings as soon as next week, but similar investigations have taken months to complete in the past.

Boris Johnson has refused to comment on the specifics of his role in No10 parties, instead urging the public to wait for the results of a government investigation into the gatherings.

The inquiry, which will be led by civil servant Sue Gray, has not been given a timetable, and experts have warned that it could be delayed if the police conduct their own investigation.

So far, here’s what we know.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been tasked with investigating alleged violations of the government’s lockdown rules.

Ministers have been accused of violating the Covid restrictions nine times, including the recent ‘BYOB’ garden party.

Mr Johnson admitted in the House of Commons yesterday that he attended the May 2020 gathering – to which 100 people were invited but only about 30 showed up – but that he mistook it for a work function.

“Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, wrote in an email to the guests.

Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and remember to bring your own alcohol!”

Caroline Slocock, a former senior civil servant, said it was “inconceivable” that the Prime Minister was unaware of the email, and that the invitation was almost certainly extended by him.

People in England were only allowed to meet up with one person outside of their immediate family at the time.

Ms Gray is suspected of looking through emails, calendar invites, phone messages, and eyewitness accounts, but some reports claim she also has access to CCTV and police reports.

The investigation’s first objective will almost certainly be to create a timeline for each of the nine events.

Ms Gray is then expected to figure out who and how they were organized, as well as who attended and was aware of the parties.

Ms Gray may present the results as soon as next week, according to some reports.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When will Sue Gray publish her inquiry? What the Downing Street party report could mean for Boris Johnson