What we know about living with coronavirus: Isolation time cut and Covid tests winding down

Boris Johnson is said to be considering plans for the UK’s new stage of the pandemic.

It comes amid reports that the isolation period for those who test positive for HIV could be reduced to five days in order to alleviate staffing shortages.

Here, I examine what we know about Covid, from its origins to its impact on the NHS.

Experts predict that, like the flu, Covid-19 will gradually become milder and eventually accepted in society, with the Omicron variant being hailed as a possible turning point.

While the UK is “not quite there yet,” Dr Mike Tildesley of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), which advises the government, believes Omicron could be “the first ray of light there that suggests that may happen in the longer term.”

“What might happen in the future is that a new, less severe variant emerges, and eventually, Covid becomes endemic, and you have a less severe version.”

“It’s a lot like the common cold that we’ve had for a long time,” he said.

“Hopefully, as we get closer to spring and see the end of Omicron, we’ll be able to get a better understanding of living with Covid as an endemic disease and protecting the vulnerable.”

Any variant that emerges that is less severe is ultimately where we want to be in the long run.”

“Ultimately, it will just be another cause of the common cold,” said Prof Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, last week.

We’ll treat it like a regular cold, but that won’t happen right away.

“As the disease spreads and we are exposed to it on a regular basis for the rest of our lives, it will become less and less severe.”

Because of this build-up of immunity – t-cell immunity – that protects us more and more against severe disease, not because of anything the virus does.”

