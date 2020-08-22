What will schools look like when children go back in September? – Latest News

While we’re sure they’ll love seeing their friends again, schools will doubtless appear totally different from the norm.

Having spent months at home due to the pandemic, kids and parents alike are bound to be nervous.

Parents of pupils in England face fines if they do not return them to school in September. But what should they expect when they return? From masks, to outbreak management…

The post-Covid classroom is prepped to keep kids safe while allowing parents to return to work.

Children in England will return to school in September for the autumn term.

And, all children will be required to return to school, reports The Mirror.

Schools have been given a huge new list of changes which need to be made before opening.

This means local authorities can impose fines on parents who don’t send their kids back.

This means no assemblies, collective worship or choirs – singing and shouting are thought to be an extra risk.

To prevent the spread of the killer virus, schools must keep classes or year groups apart as much as possible.

Social distancing must be maintained – though guidance accepts that teachers may need to come closer to children.

Break times and lunch will likely be staggered to prevent too many kids from gathering in one space.

There will also be limits on hallways to prevent mixing.

Classrooms should have forward facing desks, no round tables or groups, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Windows and doors will be kept open to improve ventilation.

Some unions are asking that secondary school kids wear masks in the classroom, as anyone over 11 has to don face coverings in other situations.

Strict cleaning measures will also be imposed and access to hand washing facilities and sanitiser will be enhanced.