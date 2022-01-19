When can I return to work after Covid? What are the rules for returning to the office once the isolation period has ended?

When can I return to work after Covid?

Covid’s work-from-home guidance will be phased out on January 27, allowing people to return to their jobs.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that all Plan B Covid restrictions in England will be lifted on January 27.

If your boss has called you back to work next week but you’ve recently been diagnosed with Covid, here’s what you need to know about the isolation rules and when you can return.

This is dependent on whether or not you have been vaccinated.

The minimum self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from seven to five days if you have been fully vaccinated.

Day zero is when your symptoms begin, or when you test positive if you don’t have any symptoms.

If you test negative on a lateral flow on days five and six, at least 24 hours apart, and you do not have a high temperature, you can leave self-isolation on day six.

This means you can go back to work on the sixth day.

If one of these tests is positive, you must wait two days for two days of negative tests before leaving isolation, or you must wait the full 10 days.

People who had no symptoms but tested positive on a lateral flow test had to order a PCR and then restart their isolation period from the day the PCR was taken if the result was positive.

This requirement, however, has been removed.

People who are asymptomatic should no longer order a PCR and should instead isolate for 5-10 days after receiving a positive lateral flow result.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you must still isolate for 10 days after your symptoms appear or a positive test is returned.

In addition, if someone you live with tests positive, you should self-isolate for 10 days, beginning on the day of the test or the day they begin to exhibit symptoms, whichever comes first.

You can go back to work after that.

Only if you still have a high temperature or are feeling unwell after 10 days should you continue to isolate.

If you have any, you should immediately isolate yourself.

