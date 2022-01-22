When can I stop self-isolating? New Covid quarantine rules and how to end quarantine after 5 days are explained.

When can I stop self-isolating? Learn about the new Covid isolation rules and how to end your quarantine after 5 days.

Here’s everything you need to know about quarantine regulations, including when you can legally leave.

The Omicron wave has passed its peak, and the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is now declining across the UK.

However, these numbers are still higher than they have been at other times during the pandemic, implying that tens of thousands of people are currently self-isolating at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the quarantine rules, including when you can leave legally.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate right away and order a PCR test from the government’s website.

The following are the main symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS:

The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is causing other symptoms in some people.

Among them are:

If you’re experiencing symptoms, get a lateral flow test and a confirmatory PCR.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate immediately if you test positive on a lateral flow or PCR.

However, you should no longer order a PCR if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated and have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, you should isolate yourself.

You do not need to isolate if your second dose of the vaccine was given at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive, whichever comes first.

If you’re self-isolating, don’t leave your house unless it’s an emergency.

The rules for isolation vary depending on your vaccination status.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations:

Starting Monday, January 17th, the minimum self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from seven to five days for those who have been fully vaccinated.

This change is currently only in effect in England, so it is up to the devolved administrations to decide whether or not to adopt it.

Day zero is the day your symptoms begin, or the day you test positive if you don’t have any symptoms.

If you test negative on a lateral flow on days five and six, at least 24 hours apart, you may leave self-isolation on day six.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When can I stop self-isolating? New Covid isolation rules explained and how to end quarantine after 5 days