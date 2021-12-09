When compared to people who have been double-jabbed, people who have boosters are 90% less likely to die from Covid.

When compared to double-jabbed people, people with boosters have a 90% lower risk of dying from Covid.

Covid vaccine boosters are critical in the fight against Omicron, according to new research.

People who received top-up doses were 90% less likely to die from the virus than those who received two shots, according to a study.

Death rates would have been much lower in the triple and double-jabbed than in the unvaccinated.

The Sun’s Jab’s Army has appealed to all Britons to come forward and receive their life-saving shot, with volunteers needed to help with the rollout.

It’s the only way to “save Christmas” from crippling restrictions while also keeping loved ones safe.

Israeli researchers studied nearly 850,000 people over the age of 50 for a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

All had received two Pfizer doses at least five months prior.

However, only 90% of those who had received a booster shot had done so.

In the United Kingdom, the Pfizer jab is also used for top-ups.

The death rates of covids in the two groups were compared.

“Participants who received a booster at least 5 months after receiving a second dose of BNT162b2 [Pfizer] had 90% lower mortality due to Covid-19 than participants who did not receive a booster,” the researchers wrote.

There were 65 deaths among the 758,118 people who received three vaccine doses.

Covid claimed the lives of 137 people out of 85,090 who didn’t have the booster.

The researchers cautioned that the study period was brief (54 days), so it’s unclear how boosters will improve protection beyond that.

Although studies show that immunity from two doses begins to wane at three months, there is uncertainty about how long boosters have an effect.

Covid jabs will likely become annual in the future to maintain high protection levels.

Another recent study involving nearly 4.7 million Israelis over the age of 16 yielded similar startling real-world results.

The Covid death rate was nearly 15 times lower in people over 60 who had received a booster shot 12 days earlier, according to a study published in the same journal.

Deaths were five times lower in the over 60s who had received the booster shot seven days before.

The immune system can take up to 14 days to respond to a vaccine dose and produce antibodies.

It comes as part of a UK booster campaign aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant before Christmas.

The variant is expected to weaken the effect of vaccines to some degree, but scientists are still determining how much.

“The single biggest…,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference yesterday.

