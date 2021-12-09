When compared to people who have been double-jabbed, people who have boosters are 90% less likely to die from Covid.

NEW evidence demonstrates the importance of Covid vaccine boosters in the face of Omicron’s global spread.

According to a study, people who received top-up doses were 90% less likely to die from the virus than those who received two shots.

Death rates would have been much lower in the triple and double-jabbed than in the unvaccinated.

It’s the only way to “save Christmas” while keeping loved ones as safe as possible.

Israeli researchers studied nearly 850,000 people over the age of 50 for a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

All of them had received two Pfizer doses at least five months prior.

However, only 90% of those who needed a booster shot had received one.

In the United Kingdom, the Pfizer vaccine is also used as a top-up.

Between the two groups, covid deaths were compared.

“Participants who received a booster at least 5 months after a second dose of BNT162b2 [Pfizer] had 90% lower mortality due to Covid-19 than those who did not receive a booster,” the researchers wrote.

There were 65 deaths among the 758,118 people who received three vaccine doses.

Covid killed 137 people out of 85,090 who didn’t have the booster.

The researchers cautioned that because the study period was short (54 days), it’s unclear how boosters will increase protection beyond that point.

It’s unclear how long boosters work, but studies show that immunity from two doses starts to fade after three months.

Covid jabs are expected to become annual in the future to maintain a high level of protection.

Another recent study of nearly 4.7 million Israelis aged 16 and up yielded similar startling real-world results.

The Covid death rate was nearly 15 times lower in people over 60 who had received a booster shot 12 days earlier, according to a study published in the same journal.

Deaths were five times lower in people over 60 who had received a booster shot seven days before.

The immune system can take up to 14 days to respond to the vaccine dose and produce antibodies.

It comes as part of a UK booster drive aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant before the holiday season.

The variant is expected to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines to some extent, but scientists are still determining how much.

"The single biggest…," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a Downing Street briefing yesterday.

