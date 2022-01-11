When did Boris Johnson get Covid, how long was he in the hospital, and what happened in the Downing Street party row?

According to reports, both the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie, were present at the party.

Boris Johnson has been chastised over reports that he attended a lockdown-breaking garden party in May 2020 at 10 Downing Street.

On May 20, 2020, ITV News obtained an email allegedly inviting over 100 people to “socially distanced drinks.”

People were only allowed to meet one other household member outside at the time.

Martin Reynolds, Prime Minister David Cameron’s principal private secretary, sent the email.

According to reports, it says:

“Hello, everyone!”

“After such a hectic period, we thought it would be nice to take advantage of the beautiful weather and enjoy some socially distant drinks in the No10 garden this evening.”

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m., and please bring your own alcohol!”

According to reports, the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie, as well as around 40 staff, attended the party.

Mr Johnson had spent three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) after contracting Covid-19 less than two months previously.

The Prime Minister contracted Covid-19 in 2020, and here’s what happened to him.

Mr Johnson announces that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at Downing Street on Friday, March 27.

He claims his symptoms are minor and that he will continue to perform his duties.

According to newspaper reports, he has been “coughing and spluttering his way through conference calls” since Monday, March 30.

Wednesday, April 1: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uploads a video to social media urging people with similar symptoms to stay at home.

Thursday, April 2nd: From the steps of 11 Downing Street, Mr Johnson joins a round of applause for carers.

He is unable to leave self-isolation after seven days due to coronavirus symptoms. Friday, April 3: He is unable to leave self-isolation after seven days due to coronavirus symptoms.

He claims that he is feeling better and that he is continuing to work, but that he must “continue to self-isolate” in accordance with government advice.

Saturday, April 4: Mr Johnson’s pregnant partner, Carrie, reveals that she has been suffering from Covid-19 symptoms for the past week.

Sunday, April 5: The Prime Minister is admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in Lambeth as a “precautionary measure,” according to Downing Street.

On Monday, April 6th, a spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister is still working from the hospital and is in.

