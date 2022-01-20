When does Plan B come to an end, and how could Covid restrictions in England be eased now that Boris Johnson is set to give an update today?

When will Plan B come to an end, and how might Covid restrictions in England be eased now that Boris Johnson is set to give an update today?

Boris Johnson is set to loosen England’s Plan B Covid restrictions now that the UK’s Omicron wave has passed its peak.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce today that the Plan B Covid restrictions in England will be lifted next week.

The UK’s Omicron wave has passed its peak, with cases falling precipitously in the last week.

Over the last seven days, just under 674,000 people tested positive, down 39% from the previous week.

Ministers now appear to be ready to lift the restrictions imposed in December in response to the appearance of Omicron.

The move comes as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure as a result of the Downing Street party scandal.

Rumours are circulating that he will face a no-confidence vote soon, and critics have speculated that removing Plan B restrictions is a last-ditch effort to reclaim support from backbench Tory MPs who have turned against him – here’s how the rules are set to change.

Following Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, the Prime Minister is expected to lay out his plans to lift the restrictions in the House of Commons.

That means he’ll most likely address MPs at 12:45 p.m.

The change is expected to take effect on Wednesday, January 26th, when the legal restrictions expire.

Mr Johnson appears to have decided against renewing the rules if they are needed.

People are being told to work from home as much as possible under Plan B rules, and they must continue to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation unless exempted.

There are Covid passes for nightclubs, as well as:

Proof of full vaccination (two doses, with the second dose taken at least 14 days ago) or proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours are both acceptable Covid passes.

According to reports, all of these restrictions are set to be lifted, with the exception of mandatory masks.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid expressed “cautious optimism” that ministers would be able to “substantially reduce” restrictions within days.

“We have likely already reached the peak of the case numbers,” he told MPs.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

