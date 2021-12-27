When my C-section went wrong, I felt every cut and tug – now PTSD has me fearing for my baby’s life.

When my C-section went wrong, I felt every cut and tug; now, PTSD has made me fear for my baby’s life.

ANNA Doggart knew from the moment her son was born that she would be obsessed with him.

But she had not anticipated spending the entire night watching him sleep, terrified that he would stop breathing.

In February 2021, the 25-year-old gave birth to Reynard Fox, and for the first two months of his life, she would get up every five to ten minutes to check on him in his cot, sometimes waking him up to make sure he was still alive.

Anna had attached a breathing monitor to Reynard’s nappy since he was two weeks old, and it would light up with each of his breaths.

She only recently stopped using it, but she still uses a camera she put in his room when he was four months old to “stare at him through the night” on the monitor.

Every parent is protective of their child, but Anna’s experience has been heightened by a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the traumatic birth.

It’s known as ‘birth trauma,’ and it’s thought to affect 30,000 new mothers each year.

It’s left her with such severe anxiety that she has to stay with her son 24 hours a day, afraid he’ll die if she doesn’t.

Anna has been unable to return to her fast-food job or to entrust her child’s care to others, including a nursery or relatives.

“I’m so worried about my son all the time,” Anna, who lives in Nottingham, told The Sun.

“Because I’m so afraid something will happen, I’ve ended up getting this breathing monitor at night.”

“Since having him, I’ve developed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).”

It’s imperative that everything is spotless.

“In my head, I’m afraid his bottles aren’t clean, and he’ll get sick and have to go to the hospital.”

“I despise taking him shopping, so my partner will do it.”

“Everyone is so busy these days that you don’t have time to socialize.”

“I just don’t want people getting too close to us because it makes me nervous and causes panic attacks.”

“I’m afraid that if I look away from the pram, someone will grab him.”

“I’ve attended mother’s groups, but I prefer to remain on the other side of the room.”

I know I appear insane, but I’m terrified he’ll become ill and die.

“I’m afraid social services will take him away if he gets sick because I’m a bad mother.”

“I’m terrified of being alone without him.”

“I’m afraid of him weaning and starting solid foods because I’m afraid he’ll choke.”

Anna and her three-year-long partner Nathan Fox found out they were expecting in May 2020.

Anna admitted that she was worried the entire time she was expecting…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.