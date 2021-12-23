When my healthy boy went downhill weeks after a positive Covid test, he nearly died.

When my healthy boy suddenly went downhill weeks after a positive Covid test, he was on the verge of dying.

Cai Price had none of the common symptoms of coronavirus when he tested positive, according to the NHS.

Aside from a slightly runny nose, the nine-year-old showed no other signs or symptoms.

This is true for the majority of children who contract Covid, and many will only experience mild symptoms, if any at all.

Cai had none of the three symptoms listed by the NHS: a new persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

Cai developed a high fever, severe fatigue, bad stomach, swollen neck glands, cracked lips, and cold hands and feet just four weeks after testing positive.

Cai was rushed to hospital by his Pembrokeshire family, where doctors discovered that he had developed a severe complication from Covid.

Cai had developed Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS), a recently discovered coronavirus-related illness in children.

Sally Price, his mother, expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of information available about his illness.

PIMS is a very rare condition that affects only a small percentage of children. However, it can be serious and even fatal in some cases.

It can affect children two to six weeks after they are exposed to Covid-19, even if they are symptom-free at the time.

The symptoms were similar to Kawasaki disease when doctors first warned of the illness in April.

“My intention isn’t to scare anyone, but to help raise much-needed awareness among parents,” Sally said in an interview with Wales Live.

“The doctors were frantic, fearful that more children would be admitted to the hospital.”

Cai is ‘extremely fit and healthy,’ according to Sally, and plays football several times a week.

Cai complained of neck pain on November 30, but his family dismissed it as a football injury.

Cai developed a fever on December 1st, and as the hours passed, he began to show signs of meningitis.

According to Great Ormond Street Hospital, the following are the main symptoms of PIMS:

Other signs and symptoms that your child may exhibit include:

These symptoms are not the same as those caused by the coronavirus, which causes:

According to the Zoe COVID Symptom Study app, fatigue, headaches, sore throats, and appetite loss are all common in children with Covid.

Initially, doctors at Withybush Hospital suspected he had torticollis, a condition in which your neck twists to one side.

Cai’s neck had turned bright 24 hours after he was released from the hospital…

