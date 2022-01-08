When my ‘toothache’ turned out to be incurable cancer, I was devastated – I thought I had food stuck in my tooth.

When my ‘toothache’ turned out to be an incurable cancer, I was devastated – I thought I had food stuck in my tooth.

A MUM was shocked to learn she had incurable cancer after thinking her tooth pain was caused by stuck food.

Christine Palfrey, 42, expected an abscess at worst and never imagined cancer because “no one in her family had it.”

Christine had an extremely rare and aggressive cancer of the salivary glands, according to scans performed by concerned doctors.

She was given three years to live and underwent grueling surgery to remove the tumor, a portion of her jawbone, tongue, and some teeth.

Christine, however, is thriving nine years after her diagnosis in early 2013, saying, “I am absolutely determined to live life to the fullest.”

Christine, a former dental nurse from Bampton, Oxfordshire, first felt jaw pain in December 2012.

She attributed her tiredness, which is a common cancer symptom, to her frequent exercise and undereating.

Christine awoke one Sunday in early December 2012 with a severe toothache in her left lower jaw.

“Because I’m a former dental nurse, I didn’t think it could be my wisdom teeth because I was in my thirties,” she explained.

“I was sure it would be something and nothing – maybe a stray piece of food.”

The dentist, however, was not pleased with what he saw when he X-rayed Christine’s jaw.

“He said it could be an abscess, but he didn’t want to speculate, so he said he’d refer me to a specialist in the next couple of days,” Christine explained.

“When I left, I thought to myself, ‘He can’t think it’s an abscess,’ because he wouldn’t have given me antibiotics if it was.’

“I didn’t think it was cancer for a second because no one in my family has ever had it.”

Christine was referred to King’s College Hospital in south east London, where a surgeon discovered a solid lump that was thought to be non-cancerous.

“When I left, I walked out into a part of London I didn’t really know,” Christine explained, “and suddenly everywhere I looked, I saw signs for cancer that I’d never seen before.”

Christine informed her ex-husband, who is the father of her 21-year-old daughter, Victoria.

“He just said, ‘It can’t be [cancer],'” she recalled.

You don’t smoke, and you don’t come from a family of smokers.’

Christine, on the other hand, was told to return to the hospital after Christmas and to make sure her husband was with her.

Christine was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a cancer that affects the glands in the head and neck.

It’s been determined…

