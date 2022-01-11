When should I stop self-isolation if lateral flow is positive after 10 days?

If you have any symptoms of Covid, you should immediately self-isolate and order a PCR test through the government website.

The rules for self-isolation have recently changed, allowing fully vaccinated people who are symptom-free to leave quarantine after seven days if they receive two negative test results.

As a result of the changes, there is some uncertainty about who needs to isolate and for how long.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about self-isolation.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should immediately self-isolate and order a PCR test from the government website.

The following are the most common Covid symptoms, according to the NHS:

Other symptoms of the Omicron variant, on the other hand, have been reported.

Among them are:

If you’re experiencing symptoms, get a lateral flow test (LFD) and a confirmatory PCR.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should isolate as soon as you test positive on a lateral flow or PCR.

You should no longer order a PCR if you have no symptoms and test positive on a lateral flow.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated and have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, you should isolate yourself.

You do not need to isolate if your second dose of the vaccine was given at least 14 days ago.

You should, however, take a lateral flow test every day for the next seven days, or until you haven’t had any contact with the person who tested positive.

You should not leave your house for any reason if you are self-isolating.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations, you should be able to:

The minimum period of self-isolation for people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from ten to seven days.

This change will only affect asymptomatic fully vaccinated people who have already received two doses of the vaccine.

To be released from quarantine early, fully vaccinated people must test negative on lateral flow tests on days six and seven, separated by 24 hours.

If they don’t, they’ll have to wait until they test negative for two days in a row, or they’ll have to isolate for the entire 10-day period.

The day your symptoms began (or the day you had the test if you did not have symptoms) and the following 7-10 full days are included in your self-isolation period.

,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What if I still test positive for Covid after 10 days? When to end self-isolation if lateral flow is positive