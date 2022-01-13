When used in conjunction with the vaccine, marijuana compounds can help fight, prevent, and treat Covid, according to a study.

According to research published in the Journal of Natural Products, the acids can be used as a “therapeutic agent” that blocks the virus’s pathway into cells.

According to KTVZ, the study concluded that cannabigerolic acid (CGBA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) could be used to “prevent infection” of human cells.

According to the study, the acids bind to the spike protein found in Covid.

“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana,” said lead researcher Richard van Breemen, “and have a good safety profile in humans.”

He went on to say that the substances are abundant in hemp but are not the same as the acids found in hemp products.

The acids were found to be “equally effective” against both the Alpha and Beta Covid variants, according to the researchers.

According to the study, cannabis extract alone will not protect an unvaccinated person from contracting the virus.

The acids should be used in conjunction with vaccine doses, according to the researchers.

The researchers discovered that CGBA and CBDA were “virus-neutralizing” in the presence of high levels of Covid.

It’s unclear how effective the acids are against lower levels of the virus.

Despite the use of cannabinoids, Van Breemen warned that resistant variants could arise.

The White House is stepping up efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to assist overburdened health facilities in mitigating Omicron’s effects.

Staff shortages are causing problems in hospitals across the country, as workers are being forced to quarantine because of the virus.

According to the Associated Press, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock warned lawmakers in Congress that Omicron will infect “the vast majority of people.”

“I think it’s difficult to process what’s actually happening right now, which is that the majority of people are going to get COVID, all right?” she said.

“What we need to do is make sure that the hospitals can continue to operate — that transportation and other critical services are not disrupted while this is going on.”

According to CNN, Biden’s top health official, Anthony Fauci, warned that Omicron will “ultimately find just about everyone.”

“Those who have been vaccinated and boosted would be exposed,” the researcher told J Stephen Morrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Some, perhaps a large number, will become infected, but with a few exceptions, they will do reasonably well in terms of avoiding hospitalization and death.”

On Tuesday, over 145,000 people were reported to be in Covid-affected hospitals across the country.

It is a higher figure than the…

