When warts began to grow on my tattoo, I was horrified and had to have them removed.

When warts began to appear on my tattoo, I was horrified and had to have them removed.

Jade Harvey was pleased with the design of a snake tattoo she had on her arm when she went to a tattoo parlor.

She’d gotten the tattoo on the spur of the moment in June 2020, and it was curled around her arm.

The 20-year-old said she noticed it near a wart on her wrist, but that neither she nor the tattoo artist, whom she paid £113 for the work, had noticed it.

She began to pee frequently and had sore breasts a few months later, on Boxing Day 2020, so she decided to take a pregnancy test.

It was a yes, and Jade expressed her surprise.

“I never thought I’d get pregnant; I didn’t think it could happen,” she said.

“I was terrified, but I told my parents, and they were very understanding.”

The pregnancy was going well, and her baby bump was expanding nicely, but Jade noticed warts growing on the tail of her snake tattoo.

“I was in the pool and I thought the sun had caused the tattoo to flare up or something,” Jade, a Target assistant, explained.

The boils continued to grow, but she didn’t pay attention because she wasn’t in pain.

Her midwife had also assured her that it was nothing to be concerned about, so she left them alone.

Ella Spring Harvey was born on September 2, but the warts persisted.

She visited her doctor, who advised her to have them removed, either with a cream or by burning them off.

She didn’t want to use the cream because she was breastfeeding, so she had them burned away on the spot with liquid nitrogen.

She exclaimed, “It felt like she was burning my skin!”

“It felt like I was holding a torch or dry ice, which was not fun!”

Unfortunately, she had to return the following month for another session because the lumps would not go away.

She told her story on TikTok, where it has nearly 200,000 likes.

“Be careful who you go to and where you get a tattoo – stay away from places where there are warts and don’t be impulsive,” Jade advised.

Infections cause warts, which are non-harmful growths.

People with a HPV (human papillomavirus) infection have previously developed boils after getting tattoos, according to medical journals.

You should get this if you have a wart or acne near the area where you want to get a tattoo…

