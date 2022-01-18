When will the Covid restrictions in Scotland be lifted, and how might the rules change as a result of Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement today?

When will Scotland’s Covid restrictions be lifted, and how might the rules change as a result of Nicola Sturgeon’s statement today?

The First Minister has stated that she hopes that attendance limits at indoor live events, table service in pubs and restaurants, and social distancing in indoor public spaces can all be eliminated.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, will announce whether more Covid restrictions can be lifted later today.

On Monday, the outdoor event crowd limit was lifted, allowing fans to return to football stadiums for the first time since 2022.

Scotland had 6,221 new cases but no new deaths.

In the UK, the number of weekly positive tests is down 38% from the previous week, indicating that the Omicron wave has passed its peak.

As a result, there is speculation that the First Minister will ease more restrictions in Tuesday’s update.

The First Minister has previously stated that she hopes to see a reduction in the number of people allowed at indoor live events, enforced table service in pubs and restaurants, and one-metre social distancing in indoor public spaces as of January 24.

These changes would bring Scotland closer to the rules that govern England.

Indoor seated events are limited to 200 people, while standing events are limited to 100.

“I think everyone wants Covid to end, so everyone – including myself – wants all restrictions to end,” Ms Sturgeon said last week.

“Based on that data, we have reason to remain cautiously optimistic that the Omicron wave is nearing its end.”

“That’s because people have responded magnificently, they’ve acted in a way that has helped to stem the spread of Omicron to some extent, and we’ve taken sensible, balanced, proportionate steps.”

To account for the lifting of crowd caps and social distancing measures, the First Minister said the Covid pass might need to be extended to more venues.

“As we remove these other safeguards,” she told MSPs, “it will be necessary to reconsider whether expanding the scope of Covid certification to other venues is a necessary safeguard.”

“To be clear, no decisions have been made on this yet, and it will require careful consideration.”

But I want to be clear with Parliament that it is something we feel obligated to consider.”

The First Minister is going to do it.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.