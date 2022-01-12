When will the sun shine in Glasgow on this dreary Thursday?

Glasgow’s dreary weather is expected to continue into Thursday, though BBC Weather forecasts brief sunny intervals throughout the day.

Thursday is expected to be another cloudy day in Glasgow, with a brief burst of sunshine possible.

The chance of rain will be low throughout the day, peaking at 15% in the evening, but the city will be shrouded in light clouds for the majority of the day.

It will be “another dry and fine day,” with temperatures remaining “fairly mild,” according to BBC Weather.

The sun is most likely to appear around 9 a.m., but it may make sporadic appearances throughout the afternoon.

Before the sun sets at about 4 p.m., the BBC predicts “plenty of sunny spells.”

Temperatures will hover around 7 degrees Celsius until midday on Thursday, which is milder than the previous few days.

Following that, temperatures will gradually warm up, peaking at 8°C in the early afternoon and remaining there for the remainder of the day.

Friday appears to be similar, though the chances of sunny intervals are significantly reduced.

It will be a “dull and cloudy day,” according to BBC Weather, with “the odd spot of drizzle not being ruled out.”