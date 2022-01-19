When will you be able to leave Omicron isolation? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When will you be able to leave Omicron isolation?

OMICRON is isolating tens of thousands of people every day.

But, thanks to some rule changes, if you’ve been diagnosed with the variant, you won’t have to stay at home for as long as you used to.

Self-isolation is the first step to take if you develop symptoms of the virus, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated.

Unless you have symptoms, a positive lateral flow test does not need to be followed up with a PCR test on the NHS.

Someone who tests positive on a lateral flow test after being exposed to the virus, for example, does not need to get a PCR test but must begin self-isolation.

Ten days is the standard length of self-isolation.

It begins the day your symptoms first appear, or the day you receive a positive test result.

In some cases, you can leave self-isolation sooner than ten days.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you won’t be able to leave quarantine early; you’ll have to stay for the full ten days.

Based on the results of their lateral flow tests, those who have been vaccinated may be free much sooner.

People in England can now leave quarantine after five full days if they test negative on days five and six, thanks to a change in self-isolation guidance effective January 17.

However, due to a baffling detail, anyone isolating will have to do so for six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with the day you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate after either of these events.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” with the next day counting as day one.

Here’s an example of a timeline:

Monday Day 0 (when you first notice symptoms or have a positive test result)

Day 1: Tuesday

Day 2 of the week

Day 3 on Thursday

Day 4 of the weekend

Day 5 of the week – the first lateral flow test

Day 6 – second lateral flow test; if both are negative, you can leave isolation on Sunday.

If you test negative on lateral flow tests, you are no longer infectious to other people, according to scientific consensus.

By day six, between 20 and 30 percent of people are still infectious, according to research.

However, if people have two consecutive negative tests and then leave isolation on day six, the percentage of those released while infectious drops to around 7%.

Those who leave self-isolation before 10 days are strongly advised to cover their faces and avoid close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, according to the government.

