When you wake up, you have a ‘feeling’ that is a sign of Omicron symptoms.

When you wake up, you have a ‘feeling,’ which is a sign of Omicron symptoms.

As long as the super contagious Omicron variant is present in the UK, your chances of contracting it remain high.

When you wake up in the morning, you might feel like you have an Omicron Covid infection, according to a doctor in the United States.

Doctor Bob Wachter revealed that his 28-year-old son was suffering from a slew of unpleasant symptoms.

His son “woke up and felt awful,” according to the chairman of the medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

He had cold or flu-like symptoms, which most people have experienced in the past.

Dr. Wachter’s son, who has not been identified, complained of a sore throat, dry cough, muscle aches, and chills, which he said were similar to vaccine side effects.

He’s had two doses of the Moderna vaccine and is “overweight, putting him in a moderately high-risk group.”

Omicron can still affect people who have been vaccinated, but a number of studies have found that it causes milder symptoms than before.

A booster shot is the most effective form of defense.

It reduces the chances of becoming infected by up to 75% and hospitalization by up to 80%.

In a Twitter thread, Dr. Wachter stated that his son’s throat “hurt like hell.”

Millions of people have now been infected with the super mutated coronavirus strain, according to the story.

According to the ZOE Covid Symptom study, 60% of people who take Omicron get a sore throat.

However, a runny nose (73%) is the most common Covid symptom right now, followed by a headache (68%), fatigue (64%), and sneezing (60%).

Prof Tim Spector of King’s College London, the study’s lead researcher, said on a YouTube update today that it represents a typical “cold-like illness.”

“I was positive for ten full days with symptoms for seven days (sore throat, temperature, headaches, muscle aches),” one viewer wrote.

“It’s like having a bad cold, but not as bad as having the flu.”

For the first time this winter, the ZOE study found that “Covid symptoms [are]more common than colds and flu,” but they are also “indistinguishable,” according to Prof Spector.

Covid, rather than another respiratory bug, is thought to be in 52.5 percent of people who are experiencing new “cold-like” symptoms.

After so much anecdotal evidence, Prof Spector said the team was looking into whether back pain was a symptom specific to Omicron.

He stated that while there is no evidence that it is a common symptom, it is being reported globally as something to be aware of.

