Where did the corona come from? This new theory came – Videolix

Pangolin virus

Many theories emerged as to how the corona virus spread throughout the world. Has been done, but the truth has not yet been revealed. A recent study by China’s researchers has now shown that this may be due to the combination of pangolin virus and bat virus that caused the novel corona virus. After this work, scientists have considered the possibility that the coronavirus has reached its final form via the SARS-CoV-2 pangolin.

South China Agricultural University and Guangdong Lab for Lingnan Modern Agriculture in Nature published a paper. Accordingly, the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV and RaTG 00 (Corona Voice bats found in SARS-CoV was found in one animal 400 a year.

The WHO recognizes the role of the Wuhan market in the spread of the coronavirus

Virus matches

At the same time, the corona virus found in Pangolin, Malaysia contains the novel corona virus. From amino acids 75 of jeans 300 were found to correspond to percentages. According to the paper, the location that binds to the receptor in the pangolin coronavirus S protein was very similar to SARS-CoV-2 and there was only one amino acid difference, which is not very important. From this virus 10

was found in psoriasis.

What is theory

Bats are believed to have started to spread the coronavirus. Happened This has not been revealed in any scientific study. This article also assumes that bats contain many corona viruses. It is not clear whether SARS-CoV-2 occurs in other animals. There have also been allegations of the virus leaking from the Wuhan Lab or spreading from the Wuhan market to the city and then to the world. However, no truth about it has been revealed yet.

(Source: GlobalTimes)